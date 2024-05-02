In Manipur, families of missing victims who were lost during the ethnic conflicts on May 2 demanded the government to facilitate the return of their loved ones, whether they are alive or their bodies are found.

At a press conference organized jointly by 31 Meitei families of missing victims at the Press Club of India, Delhi, today, various organizations including the Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee, Global Manipur Federation, and Meitei Yaipha Lup, among others, came together to address the pressing issue.

Since the crisis began on May 3, 2023, a total of 31 Meeteis have been reported missing, leaving their families clinging to hope for their safe return.

The families emphasized their earnest appeal to the government of India, Manipur, and the Kuki Community to assist in bringing back their loved ones or their remains. During the press conference, representatives from the Meitei community shared their stories of loss, resistance, hope, and resilience.

RK Bijyalakshmi, President of SOULS (Souls Offered Unitedly for a Lustrated Society), reiterated the necessity of tracing out the remains or whereabouts of the missing persons. Doing so would enable the families to perform the last rites, find closure, and ensure justice for the perpetrators. In cases where the bodies are untraceable, Bijyalakshmi stressed the importance of authorities declaring the missing persons as untraceable and issuing appropriate certificates.

The families' plea sheds light on the ongoing anguish and uncertainty faced by those affected by the conflict, emphasizing the urgent need for support and action from relevant authorities to address their concerns.