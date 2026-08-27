Manipur: Farmers allegedly attacked in Kangpokpi’s Wakotphai, Kuki bodies accuse NSCN-IM, seek swift probe

Tension has been reported in Kangpokpi’s Twilang area along the Imphal-Tamenglong Road after three Kuki organisations alleged that armed cadres linked to the NSCN-IM and ZUF(K) attacked unarmed farmers at Wakotphai village on the morning of August 27.

The M. Wakotphai Village Authority, Tah Chapa Village Volunteers (Western Zone) and Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers (KZVV) Twilang Lhang separately condemned the alleged incident and called for immediate government intervention to prevent further escalation.

According to the M. Wakotphai Village Authority, the farmers were allegedly attacked at around 9:20 am in what it described as an “unprovoked attack” by NSCN-IM cadres.

The KZVV, Twilang Lhang, alleged that the victims were unarmed Kuki farmers who had stayed overnight at a paddy-field hut near Naibet. It claimed that a combined group of Tangkhul-Liangmei Naga militants, reportedly operating under NSCN-IM leadership, carried out the attack.

The Tah Chapa Village Volunteers (Western Zone) alleged that the farmers were targeted while working in their paddy fields and said its volunteers intervened and launched a counter-action to protect the farmers. The group described its action as “purely defensive”.

The organisations also raised concerns over civilian movement along the Imphal-Tamenglong Road, with the Tah Chapa volunteers alleging repeated obstruction of civilian movement between Kangpokpi and the IT Road.

The M. Wakotphai Village Authority urged the government to deploy adequate armed security personnel in and around the village to ensure the safety of farmers and other civilians. It also called for a review of the ongoing peace process with the NSCN-IM, alleging that the ceasefire arrangement was being misused.

Meanwhile, the KZVV demanded the identification and arrest of those responsible, along with a transparent and impartial investigation into the incident. It also sought enhanced security for farmers and civilians travelling along the IT Road.

The groups warned that failure to take timely action could further aggravate the law-and-order situation in the area. They appealed to the government to act swiftly and impartially, stressing that protection of civilians and prevention of retaliatory violence should remain the immediate priority.

The allegations could not be independently verified from the information provided.