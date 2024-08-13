Graduates of a specialised food processing program met with Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on August 13, showcasing their newly acquired skills in transforming local produce into value-added products.

The five-day training, part of the state's Economic Revival Programme, focused on techniques suitable for hill areas of Manipur. Participants demonstrated a range of items made from seasonal fruits, vegetables, and forest produce.

"I appreciate their enthusiasm in receiving the training and efforts towards self-empowerment," Singh said after the meeting at his residential office. He added that such initiatives are crucial for "building a self-reliant and sustainable state economy."

The program aims to equip local farmers and entrepreneurs with food processing skills, potentially opening new markets for Manipur's agricultural products. This approach could help diversify income sources in rural areas and reduce post-harvest losses.

Singh described the interaction as "engaging," highlighting the variety of products showcased by the participants. The initiative aligns with broader efforts to promote economic development in Manipur's hill regions, which face unique challenges due to their terrain and limited market access.