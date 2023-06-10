In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded on June 4, Joshua Hangshing, a grief-stricken father, recalls the tragic events that led to the burning alive of his young son, along with his wife and another woman in an ambulance in Imphal West, Manipur. Seeking justice and drawing attention to the horrific crime, Joshua Hangshing shares his harrowing account of the fateful day.

The incident took place in Iroisemba under Lamsang PS, where a mob attack resulted in the death of three individuals. An ambulance carrying three victims were stopped by a large mob while traveling from Phayeng towards Imphal West. Reports indicate that among the victims was a minor, approximately 8 years old, who was brutally burned alive.

Returning to the relief camp at the Water Treatment Plant inside the 22 Assam Rifles, Kangchup Post, Joshua Hangshing was met with a devastating sight. His son, eager to see his father, called out to him from the window, only to fall silent soon after. His wife, Meena, beckoned Joshua to witness the unimaginable: their child, covered in blood and crying in excruciating pain.

In shock and disbelief, Joshua Hangshing recounts how his body went numb as he grappled with the horrifying reality. The young boy, his mother Meena, and another woman named Lydia, were burned alive by a merciless mob in Imphal West.

Joshua Hangshing, belonging to the Kuki tribe, narrates his suspicion that his son had been allegedly shot by miscreants in Imphal West. The Assam Rifles Coy Commander informed the incident to Imphal West SP, and an ambulance was dispatched with three Commando gypsies. However, to Joshua's dismay, his child was not taken to the Army Hospital at Leimakhong where he might have had a chance at survival.

Expressing his anguish, Joshua Hangshing believes that if his child had been evacuated to Leimakhong Army Hospital, he would still be alive. Instead, the evacuation took place in Imphal without the presence of the Assam Rifles, leaving Joshua in doubt and discomfort.

Joshua alleged a security personnel visiting the relief camp and inquiring about the number of victims. Consequently, he decided to leave the camp and seek refuge elsewhere, leaving behind his two other children who were already sheltered at Keithelmanbi.

Unaware of the tragic fate that awaited his wife and son, Joshua Hangshing received the devastating news from someone in Imphal. The last words he heard from his innocent son were "Papa, Papa," forever etched in his heart.

Joshua reveals that he was informed about the horrific events that transpired after the mobs shouted threateningly at his wife and Lydia, accusing them of converting to Christianity. Moments later, they were burned alive while the perpetrators rejoiced in their macabre victory.

Now, left with a heavy heart burdened by those final words of his son, Joshua allegedly questions the absence of the police commandos who were tasked with evacuating his injured son and wife. He demands answers and seeks justice from the Central Government.

Joshua Hangshing, currently residing with his surviving children, vows to file a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the brutal killings of his son, his wife, and the other woman. In the midst of his emotional turmoil, Joshua contends that humanity has already been reduced to ashes in inner Manipur.

Also Read: Manipur Violence: Ambulance torched, three individuals burned alive in Iroisemba