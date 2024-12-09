The Federation of Civil Societies Manipur (FOCS) voiced concerns over the prolonged suspension of the internet in the state, appealing to the authorities to lift the ban, given the internet's essential role in daily life.

Internet service was suspended following a violent incident in Borebekra Sub-Division of Jiribam District on November 11. The tragic incident resulted in the brutal killings of six people, including three women and three minors, allegedly by suspected Kuki militants.

In response to the violence, the state authorities decided to suspend internet services aimed at curtailing wrong information.

FOCS has highlighted the severe impact of the internet ban on both the economic and social sectors of the state.

In its press release, the organisation pointed that internet access is essential not only for personal communication but also for the functioning of businesses and professional work.

“The disruption of internet services has created inconvenience for local entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses that rely on the internet for communication, transactions, and operations,” it pointed out.

The federation emphasised that the internet ban has further exacerbated the social and economic problems in Manipur, affecting key sectors such as education, healthcare, and trade.

While the government is considering internet suspension as a means to maintain law and order, it has led to unintended consequences on the daily lives of the people of Manipur.

FOCS made an urgent appeal to the Manipur government, urging them to lift the internet restrictions at the earliest, highlighting the negative impact of the ban on the region’s socio-economic stability.