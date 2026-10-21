The Federation of Haomee has called on people across Manipur to express their anger over the prevailing situation in the state by making noise using whatever means available, including shouting, banging utensils and honking car horns, between 7.30 pm and 8 pm on October 23.

In a video message circulated on social media, the organisation urged people to participate in the collective expression of public resentment over the continuing crisis in Manipur.

The announcement was made from the western gate of Kangla Fort, a historic landmark in Imphal.

The proposed action is intended to allow people to express their frustration over the prolonged conflict and the failure to restore lasting peace and security in the state, according to the message.

Manipur has been grappling with ethnic conflict for more than three years, resulting in hundreds of deaths and the displacement of thousands of people. Despite government efforts, lasting peace remains elusive, while concerns over law and order and civilian security continue to shape public discourse.

The Federation of Haomee has appealed for mass participation in the proposed protest on October 23.