Imphal: In a joint operation with the Manipur police, the Mantripukhri battalion of the Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (IGAR), (South), apprehended a female insurgent belonging to a proscribed outfit group from Mongshangei, Imphal West district.

According to the Inspector General of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police launched an operation based on specific intelligence input provided by Assam Rifles , which resulted in the apprehension of the female cadre.

Meanwhile, the apprehended insurgent was then handed over to Singjamei police for further legal proceedings and investigation.

In a separate incident, the Assam Rifles's Keithelmanbi Battalion, in a joint effort with the Manipur police, foiled narcotics smuggling in Kakching district on Saturday. The joint team discovered 236 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 95 lakh hidden in 20 soap cases from a drug peddler in Pallel, Kakching district, during the search operation.

The recovered items, as well as the drug peddler, were handed over to the Kakching police station for further investigation.