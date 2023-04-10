Imphal was filled with excitement and joy on April 10th, as the 30 state winners of Femina Miss India 2023 gathered for a day of fun and interaction. The day started with a beautiful photoshoot at Loktak Lake, where the contestants were treated to mesmerizing views of the lake. Later, the state winners visited Little Flower School, where they received a warm welcome from the teachers and students alike. The contestants were also treated to a traditional dance performance by the students and inspiring speeches of encouragement and motivation from Femina Miss India 2023 winners from different states.

The state winners held an interactive session with Class 10 students of the school, answering their questions and sharing their experiences, which was well-received by the students and teachers. The day ended with a visit to Ima Market, where the state winners experienced the state's culture and vision of empowering women.

The Grand Finale of VLCC & Trends co-present Femina Miss India 2023 hosted by Manipur Tourism, co-powered by ORRA Fine Jewellery, makeup partner Colorbar Made for Magic & co-powered by Rajnigandha Pearls will be held on April 15th at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium in Imphal, Manipur. The event will feature performances by Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, along with stunning ramp walks by the state winners in gorgeous ensembles designed by renowned designers. The reigning Miss India winners will also be performing a fashion-round segment.

The event will be judged by a panel consisting of Femina Miss India Universe 2002 & Mentor Neha Dhupia, boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi, star choreographer Terence Lewis, and ace designers Rocky S and Namrata Joshipura. The event will be graced by the presence of the honourable Chief Minister of the state, N. Biren Singh.