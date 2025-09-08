Manipur film archive expands to preserve digital cinema heritage

The Manipur State Film Development Society has broadened its preservation efforts beyond traditional celluloid films to include digital and video formats, marking a significant step in safeguarding the state's cinematic legacy.

The society, which operates the SN Chand Cine Archive & Museum, has established an online server system to store digital films securely and is actively seeking collaboration from local filmmakers. Secretary Sunzu Bachaspatimayum emphasised the importance of collective participation, stating that every film represents a part of the region's shared memory.

Since its establishment in 2021 during Manipuri cinema's golden jubilee celebrations, the archive has achieved several notable milestones. The facility stands as India's only state-run film archive and museum, featuring specialised infrastructure including a film vault, conservatory laboratory, exhibition gallery, and screening hall.

The archive's restoration of Aribam Syam Sharma's "Ishanou" garnered international recognition when it was selected for the Cannes Classics Section at the 78th Cannes International Film Festival in 2023. Currently, restoration work continues on "Imagi Ningthem" (1982) at L'Immagine Ritrovata in Bologna, Italy—a film that previously brought global attention to Manipuri cinema by securing India's first Grand Prix at the Festival of Nantes.

The society has successfully preserved "Brojendragee Luhongba," the first feature film by a Manipuri director, in 4K format and made it available to the public. Additionally, 132 fragile reels containing 10 feature films and 5 documentaries are undergoing digitisation at the National Film Archives of India through the National Film Heritage Mission.

Efforts to expand the collection include negotiations to acquire 27 Manipuri film negatives currently held by the West Bengal Film Development Corporation. The archive is also procuring 13 pieces of antique but functional film equipment from Hyderabad's Kala Film Editing Centre.

Despite these achievements, the archive faces operational challenges, currently relying on volunteers paid daily wages rather than permanent staff—an issue the society hopes to address soon.