A film from Manipur is making waves on the international cinema scene. 'Boong', directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, has been selected for its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2024.

The film tells the story of a young Manipuri boy named Boong who sets out to find his father as a surprise gift for his mother. His journey leads to unexpected discoveries and a new beginning for his family.

Devi, making her directorial debut with 'Boong', drew inspiration from her own childhood experiences in Manipur. The narrative emerged as she sought to reconcile with challenging aspects of her past in the region.

Before stepping into the director's chair, Devi gained valuable experience as the First Assistant Director on notable productions including 'Luck by Chance', 'Talaash', 'PK', and 'A Suitable Boy'.

'Boong' is a joint production of Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Suitable Pictures. It will be showcased in the Discovery section of the 49th TIFF, scheduled from September 5-15, 2024.

This year's TIFF lineup boasts an impressive array of world premieres and international selections. Angelina Jolie's war drama 'Without Blood', a Bruce Springsteen documentary, and Mike Leigh's tragicomedy 'Hard Truths' are among the high-profile entries.

The festival will also feature works starring acclaimed actors such as Alicia Vikander, Lupita Nyong'o, Steve Coogan, Ralph Fiennes, Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Lily James, and Riz Ahmed.

TIFF 2024 opens with Ben Stiller's comedy 'Nutcrackers', directed by David Gordon Green, and closes with Rebel Wilson's musical comedy 'The Deb', set in rural Australia. These selections continue the festival's tradition of showcasing crowd-pleasing films as its bookends.

The Toronto International Film Festival, known for its mix of arthouse cinema and potential awards season contenders, will run from September 5 to 15, 2024.