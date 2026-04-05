Manipur film conservator Johnson Rajkumar selected as India’s sole participant for FIAF Summer School in Italy

Johnson Rajkumar, Manipur’s only film conservator, has been selected as the sole participant from India for the FIAF Film Restoration Summer School 2026 to be held in Bologna, Italy.



Organised by the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF), the programme is regarded as one of the most advanced and competitive training platforms in film restoration, bringing together archivists, curators, and conservators from across the world for intensive, hands-on learning in photochemical and digital restoration techniques.



The programme is conducted in collaboration with L’Immagine Ritrovata, widely considered one of the world’s leading film restoration laboratories. Notably, the internationally acclaimed Manipuri film Ishanou (1990) was restored at this facility and later screened in the Cannes Classics section at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, drawing global attention to Manipuri cinema.



Rajkumar has been closely associated with film preservation efforts in Manipur and played a key role in establishing the SN Chand Cine Archive and Museum. He has spent over five years working voluntarily to preserve the state’s fragile and deteriorating film heritage.



Operating in a region with limited archival infrastructure, his efforts have helped lay the foundation for a culture of film preservation. He played a crucial role in the restoration of Ishanou and contributed to bringing the film back into international focus. His work also includes supervising the digitisation of Brojendragee Luhhongba (1973), regarded as the first Manipuri feature film by a local filmmaker, and leading efforts to salvage surviving reels of Mainu Pemcha (1948), one of the earliest known attempts at filmmaking in the state.



In recognition of his contributions, he was honoured in 2022 by the Film Heritage Foundation with the “Champion of Film Heritage Award.”



Rajkumar has received a scholarship of €1,400 to support his participation. However, additional expenses related to travel, course fees, and accommodation remain a challenge.



His selection places Manipur on the global map of film preservation and is expected to contribute to strengthening archival practices in the state by bringing back technical expertise and exposure to international standards.