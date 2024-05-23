The Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), on May 23, provided financial assistance of Rs 4,01,200 to the family of renowned cinematographer Irom Maipak, who succumbed to COVID-19 on May 19, 2021. Maipak, known for his exceptional camera work, had battled the virus for 15 days at a private hospital in Imphal, incurring treatment costs exceeding Rs 10 lakhs.

Acclaimed filmmaker and MSFDS executive board member Oken Amakcham expressed deep sorrow over Maipak's untimely demise, emphasising the significant void left in the film community. Amakcham had collaborated with Maipak on several films, including "Cheina," "Thajabagi Wangmada," and "The Theatre Incarnate," all distinguished by Maipak's exceptional cinematography.

Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, MSFDS secretary, who worked with Maipak on the award-winning documentary "Monpas of Arunachal Pradesh," praised Maipak's dedication to perfecting framing and his unwavering professionalism. Laimayum Surjakanta, Chairman of Film Forum Manipur, echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Maipak's commitment to quality in cinematography.

With Maipak's family, including his wife and two teenage children, facing severe financial burdens due to loans taken for his treatment, MSFDS organised a fundraiser. The society screened the Manipuri feature film "Ishanou," a Cannes Classic, with the consent of its director-producer, Aribam Syam Sharma.

The screening, held on May 18, coincided with the first anniversary of "Ishanou's" selection at the Cannes Classics Section at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in 2023. The event also honored the cast, crew, and restoration team of "Ishanou," with Additional Chief Secretary MH Khan and Art & Culture Commissioner Mongjam Joy Singh as chief guest and president, respectively.

MSFDS Secretary Sunzu Bachaspatimayum, along with executive board members Oken Amakcham, Laimayum Surjakanta, Wungkathing Makang, Romi Meitei, Sonia Nepramalong, Robin Wahengbam, H. Maipaksana, Bobo Khuraijam, and Ronel Haobam, handed over the financial assistance to Maipak's widow, Irom Ongbi Rita Devi, at the Monolith of Manipuri Cinema in Imphal East.

Oken Amakcham expressed gratitude to the public for their generous support, which made the fundraiser a success. He acknowledged the solidarity shown by people from all walks of life who purchased donor coupons priced at Rs 1,000 for executive class, Rs 500 for deluxe class, and Rs 300 for balcony seats.

MSFDS particularly appreciated the support and generous donations from MP Maharaj Sanajaoba Leishemba, Minister Heikham Dingo Singh, MLA RK Imo Singh, CM's Secretariat and Chingangbam Sanajaoba, RK Binaton Singh, the staff of the Chief Secretary's office, Social Welfare Director N. Uttam Singh, Tourism Director W Ibohal Singh, Art & Culture Commissioner and Director M. Joy Singh and K. Dinamani Singh respectively, Ranjan Yumnam IAS, Victoria Yengkhom MPS, Deputy Secretary of Art & Culture Sunanda Thokchom, INA Moirang Curator Dr. Laishram Sadhana, Deputy Director Programme of Art & Culture G. Dharmadas Sharma, staff of MSFTI, entrepreneur Oinam Radhesyam, Bobo Khuraijam, Robin Wahengbam (founder of Imphal Art Gallery), and others.