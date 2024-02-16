Manipur filmmmaker Sonia Nepram, an executive board member of the Manipur State Film Development Society, is making waves at the 74th Berlinale in Germany, renowned as the Berlin International Film Festival.

Nepram's participation is on an official invitation extended by the Foreign Office of the Federal Republic of Germany through its Visitors Programme. Beyond the prospect of mingling with global cinema luminaries, like Martin Scorsese who will be honored with Honorary Golden Bear for his lifetime achievement, Nepram is set to gain firsthand insights into Germany and its vibrant culture.

Nepram's Berlinale itinerary features visits to prominent institutions like Deutsche Kinemathek – Museum für Film und Fernsehen German Film Archive, Film University Babelsberg Konrad Wolf, and discussions on film financing and location promotion.



Her participation in the Berlin International Film Festival holds special significance as MSFDS gears up for the 2nd edition of Manipur's International Film Festival, the 'Eikhoigi Imphal International Film Festival' (EIIFF) scheduled for late 2024. The first edition of EIIFF, inaugurated during the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Manipur Cinema in 2022, showcased films from various countries like Iran, Germany, the Philippines, Norway, Ukraine, and South Korea. The upcoming edition aims for grandeur and competitiveness.



Nepram entered the world of documentary filmmaking with "Gun and a God" in 2013, exploring the impact of armed conflict on women's lives. Her second directorial venture, "Bloody Phanek" (2017), received funding from the DMZ (Demilitarised Zone), South Korea. It made its world premiere at the DMZ International Documentary Film Festival, earning praise for its exploration of the cultural, personal, and political aspects of the Phanek, the traditional attire of Manipuri women.

Kicked off on Thursday and running until February 22, the festival, established in 1951, ranks among the world's leading film festivals, showcasing a wide spectrum of international and national films.



The Berlin International Film Festival, with its politically charged history, serves as a platform for intercultural exchange and critical exploration of societal issues. Sonia Nepram's role as an MSFDS executive board member and her Berlinale participation align to elevate Manipur's film culture on the global stage.