Manipur filmmaker's documentary ‘Battlefield’ makes it to Indian panorama at IFFI 2025

Manipuri filmmaker Borun Thokchom’s documentary Battlefield has been officially selected for the Indian Panorama section at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025, announced the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Thursday. The film will make its world premiere at the festival, scheduled in Goa from November 20 to 28.

Produced by Manjoy Lourembam, Dr Radhesyam Oinam, and Viswamithra Universals, Battlefield takes a deep dive into the lasting scars of World War II in Manipur, told through survivors’ memories and families still living with its impact. The documentary juxtaposes the global glorification of war heroes with the silence surrounding ongoing humanitarian crises in the region.

The film features war researcher Rajeshwor Yumnam and was shot over a decade, capturing rare personal stories intertwined with history.

IFFI remains South Asia’s only FIAPF-accredited film festival in the Competitive Feature Films category, underlining its global recognition among leading international festivals.

For producer Manjoy Lourembam, a Hyderabad-based corporate professional and wildlife photographer, Battlefield marks his first venture into film production. Co-producer Dr Radhesyam Oinam, a seasoned mentor in Manipur’s film circuit, has long supported emerging talent in the state.

Battlefield was developed at the “Imphal Documentor” lab in 2022 — a collaborative initiative by the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Documentary Resource Initiative (DRI) Kolkata, and Television Cine Foundation Manipur.

With this selection, Battlefield not only brings Manipur’s untold wartime stories to a national platform but also strengthens the state’s growing presence in India’s independent documentary scene.