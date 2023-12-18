A police case has been registered against Meitei Leepun chief Pramot Singh over the incident of firing a gun in public in Imphal.

As per sources, Porompat Police has registered case against Meitei Leepun chief Pramot Singh under FIR no. 1408(12)2023 under sections 506/427/34 IPC and 25(1-B) Arms Act.

Tension erupted in Manipur capital Imphal after Meitei Leepun chief Pramot Singh opened fire in public over a land dispute.

The video of the incident was shared by former BJP MP HS Benjamin Mate, where Pramot Singh can be clearly seen firing the gun in his hand. The Meitei Leepun chief was reportedly threatening a group of non-Manipuris over alleged encroachment into the land of a Manipuri temple in Imphal.

The video was a CCTV footage showing Pramot Singh and a group of people standing and talking. During the course of the video, Pramot Singh can be seen brandishing a gun and even firing it. It is not yet clear if anyone was hurt in the incident.

Sharing the video on social media platform X, HS Benjamin Mate said, "The radical Meitei Leepun leader Mr Pramot Singh & Meitei armed militia Arambai Tenggol firing their guns at mainland Indians living in Imphal, Telipati, in the presence of Manipur Police was captured by CCTV cameras. Nobody seems to be safe in Biren Singh's Imphal."

Pramot Singh has been a controversial figure amidst the violence which engulfed the state since May this year. Earlier in November, Singh was shot at by unidentified gunmen, but escaped unhurt. Prior to that in October, Pramot Singh was issued a non-bailable warrant by the Judicial Magistrate of Churchandpur district for allegedly making communal remarks during an interview with The Wire. However, he was never arrested.

Pramot Singh's strong pro-Meitei stand is also something quite known to everyone. Earlier in July this year, during an exclusive interview with India Today NE Editor Kaushik Deka, Singh had said that sacking CM Biren Singh will send a message to the Meiteis that Indian government has backed the Kukis to defeat Meiteis. Singh had also said that he Meiteis will also protest against the President’s Rule as it is a demand by the Kukis.

During the interview, Singh had also said that Kukis are using narco terrorism as a means of fuelling the movement for a separate homeland. He had also said that the new illegal immigrants also get converted to Christianity and that missionaries are also involved in this. He had also said in the interview that the illegals are used as vote banks by politicians.

Singh had also flatly denied the allegations that his organisation, the Meitei Leepun, has been involved in violent activities against the Kukis.