Manipur: FIR filed at Waikhong Police Station in Rishikanta killing case, family alleges abduction and murder

An FIR has been filed at Waikhong Police Station in Kakching district in connection with the alleged abduction and killing of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh, a 31-year-old resident of Kakching Khunou Uchan Makhong Leikai.

The complaint was lodged following a telephonic information received in the early hours of January 22, detailing the sequence of events leading to his death.

According to the FIR, information was received at around 1:45 am on January 22 from Chingnu Haokip, aged 38, a resident of Tuibong (Tuibuang) village in Churachandpur district.

She informed that Rishikanta Singh, her fiancé, had been staying with her at Tuibong village since December 19, 2025, after his return from Nepal, where he had been working.

The complainant stated that on January 21 at around 6:30 pm, some unknown armed miscreants, suspected to be Kuki militants, allegedly forcibly entered her house and abducted both her and Rishikanta Singh.

They were reportedly taken in a four-wheeler vehicle to a secluded location. During the journey, Chingnu Haokip was allegedly thrown out of the vehicle, while the assailants took Rishikanta Singh towards a hilly area.

The FIR further alleges that Rishikanta Singh was later shot dead by the armed assailants. The incident has sent shockwaves across Kakching and adjoining areas, triggering widespread condemnation from various sections of society.

Police sources said a case has been registered at Waikhong Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

Efforts are being made to trace the perpetrators and ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident. Security agencies have also intensified vigilance in sensitive areas following the report.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.