Police have registered an FIR following a controversial "gun salute" ceremony held in Saikul, Kangpokpi District, to commemorate the second anniversary of the ethnic violence that has plagued Manipur since May 2023.

Authorities have seized five single-barrel guns and camouflage uniforms during raids conducted in the area. The operation began immediately after the May 3 incident, which coincided with widespread shutdowns and mass gatherings across the northeastern state, marking two years since the outbreak of conflict between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities in hill districts.

"Local leaders and elders were summoned to Police Station," Manipur Police announced in their statement. "Raids will continue to arrest the miscreants and seize the other guns. Organisers of the programme will be dealt as per law."

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to apprehend those involved in the memorial ceremony. The incident highlights continuing tensions in the region, where ethnic strife has remained a significant concern for the past two years.