Manipur Fire Services department plans new stations, technology upgrade to strengthen emergency response

The Manipur Fire Services Department is strengthening its infrastructure, manpower and emergency response capabilities with plans to establish new fire stations and adopt advanced technology, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Fire Services Department Director Laishram Nabachandra said the proposal to establish seven new fire stations at Porompat, Lilong, Yairipok, Saikul, Litan, Khumbong and Heirok is currently under process. The proposed stations are expected to become functional once the necessary procedures are completed.

The department has also proposed setting up 26 fire stations across the state as part of efforts to expand fire service coverage and reduce emergency response time, Nabachandra said.

The proposed expansion is aimed at strengthening the department's operational capacity and ensuring quicker access to emergency services across different parts of Manipur.