A fresh incident of firing was reported in the Pallel area of the Tengnoupal district of Manipur since the early hours of September 8 morning, sending shockwaves through the local community, said sources.

Details surrounding the incident are still emerging, and the situation remains tense.

According to authorities, gunfire commenced at approximately 6 a.m. and as of the latest reports, there have been no indications of injuries or casualties.

Security forces are actively monitoring the evolving situation.

This shooting incident occurred just two days after a large gathering of protesters converged at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district on Wednesday.

The protesters attempted to breach army barricades in an effort to access their abandoned homes in Torbung.