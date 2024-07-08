Rohendro Salam, a progressive fish farmer created history in Sareng breeding today at his farm pond located atLaphupat Tera village of Imphal West District.

Like other successful Sareng breeders, Rohendro also replicated induced breeding based on Indigenous Technical Knowledge (ITK) blended with scientific knowledge.

The profound success achieved by him in Sareng hatchery is in addition to the first breakthrough achieved byChungkhamKopeshwor Singh of Wangoi Makha Leikai followed byLaimujam Dinamani Singh of Tentha Mayai Leikai and Ningthoujam Basanta Singh of KhordakIchin respectively.

Rohendro is one of the pioneers in Sareng culture in Manipur after Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced the revival of Sareng (Wallago attu) in 2021. Earlier, he received first prize in the State Level Fish Fair, 2021 organised by the Department of Fisheries, Manipur for producing the highest quantity of fish species in the mela.

The College of Fisheries, Lembucherra, Tripura also awarded him the Haricharan Das Best Progressive Fish Farmer Award in 2022. Later in 2023, he was conferred the ICAR- Farmer Innovative Award in Umiam, Meghalaya for his outstanding contribution for the revival of Sareng in Manipur.

Heisnam Balkrisna Singh, Director of Fisheries, Manipur announced that Rohendro Salam will be felicitated during the celebration of “National Fish Famers’ Day, 2024” to be held on 10th July 2024 in recognition of his achievement in induced breeding of Meitei Sareng along with other successful fish farmers.