In an achievement for Manipur's fisheries sector, local fish farmers in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, have successfully performed induced breeding of Sareng (Wallago attu), a species revered for its taste and health benefits locally. This breakthrough combines indigenous technical knowledge with scientific expertise, marking a significant milestone in aquaculture.

Chungkham Kopeshwor Singh, along with Kulajit Hijam and Ningthoujam Basanta Singh, played pivotal roles in achieving this feat at Wangoi Makha Leikai in Imphal West District. Their efforts were supported by infrastructure and scientific guidance from the State Fisheries Department.

The initiative stems from Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's commitment to revive the Sareng species, once abundant in the region's freshwater bodies. The project, launched under the Sareng Project banner, began with the importation of seeds from Bangladesh and Myanmar, facilitated by the Department of Fisheries.

The first public display of locally grown live Sareng was showcased during the State Level Fish Crop Festival in November 2021, eliciting great enthusiasm from the local community. Subsequent interest among fish farmers led to the successful sale of 2400 kilos of live Sareng the following year, reaffirming its cultural and economic significance.

Despite initial challenges and setbacks in induced breeding attempts, the perseverance of local farmers and officials has culminated in this breakthrough.