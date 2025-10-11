Manipur: ‘Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz!’ resonates through Kangpokpi streets under ‘Fit India Freedom Run 6.0’

The 112 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Kangpokpi, successfully organized the Fit India Freedom Run 6.0 today at the District Headquarters. The event saw enthusiastic participation from local youth, civil police personnel, and CRPF officers, transforming the town into a lively arena celebrating fitness and national pride.

Launched under the nationwide Fit India Movement, the Freedom Run aims to encourage citizens to adopt healthier lifestyles, making physical activity a daily routine. The sixth edition of the event reinforces the Government of India’s vision of a “Fit India, Fit Nation,” emphasizing that the strength of a nation lies in the physical and mental well-being of its citizens.

Officials of the 112 Bn CRPF highlighted the broader significance of such initiatives. “Fitness is not merely about physical strength; it reflects our national spirit, readiness, and our collective responsibility to remain active and healthy,” an officer remarked during the event.

Participants ran through the main streets of Kangpokpi, carrying vibrant banners and chanting slogans such as “Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz!” The event also fostered a sense of camaraderie between security forces and the local community, demonstrating the CRPF’s commitment not only to national security but also to community welfare.

The Freedom Run concluded with participants taking a pledge to make physical activity a daily habit and to spread awareness about the importance of fitness across all age groups.

In an era where sedentary lifestyles are on the rise, the Fit India Freedom Run 6.0 serves as a timely reminder that every step towards fitness is a stride toward a stronger, healthier, and more resilient nation