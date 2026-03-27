Manipur: Five arrested for security vehicle arson in Churachandpur; 27 more detained for disturbances

Five individuals have been arrested in connection with an attack on security personnel and the burning of a vehicle at Tuibong Bazar in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on March 25, 2026.

Officials said a Tata Winger used by security forces was vandalised and set on fire during the incident. The confrontation also left several personnel seriously injured, while additional vehicles belonging to the forces were damaged.

Those arrested have been identified as Lunmalsawm Sehlep (28), a resident of Kharam Vaiphei; Haominlien Kipgen (28) of Tuibong, Laijon Veng; Khaigoulien Haokip (30), originally from Hengjol under Sangaikot and currently residing in Tuibong; Hemtinlen Haokio (23) of Koite; and Khupgoulen Khongsai (28) of NS Khojangphai — all from Churachandpur district.

Authorities confirmed that 27 more individuals have been detained and bound under relevant legal provisions for their alleged involvement in related disturbances in the area.

Security has been tightened following the incident, with officials continuing efforts to identify others linked to the violence. An investigation into the case is ongoing.