In a major crackdown on corruption, five government employees have been arrested in Manipur for their alleged involvement in the fabrication of land records. The arrests were made after the Imphal East district commission lodged two complaints regarding the fabrication of government land records without examining the facts of the land.

According to the District Commissioner of Imphal East, Khumanthem Daina, the gift deed of the land was done against the provisions of the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reform Act 1960. She further stated that the state government will not spare anyone who goes above the laws.

The police department has registered a regular case under FIR No. 27(3) 2023 HNG PS u/s 409/420/465/468/471/120-b IPC & 148 MLR & LR Act for thorough investigation.

During the course of the investigation, three accused persons, namely G. Chinglensana Kabui (51), Moirangthem Sanatomba (48), and Leishangthem Bishwanath (48) were arrested. They were produced before the Duty Magistrate of Imphal East with a prayer to remand them into police custody for 5(five) days. They have been remanded into police custody until March 15, 2023.

Similarly, Porompat Police Station has received a complaint from the additional deputy commissioner of Imphal East district, Shamim Ahamad Shah, about two gift deeds being registered by the then sub-registrar of Porompat S. Ibomcha Singh and his staff on June 8, 2022, in defiance of Government Order.

Accordingly, a regular case has been registered under FIR no. 53(3)2023 PRT-PS U/s 188/419/420/465/468/471/120-B IPC & 148 MLR & LR Act 1960 for thorough investigation. During the course of the investigation, the accused persons, namely Sagolsem Ibomcha Singh (62) and Khundrakpam Damayanti Devi (59), were arrested on March 11.

They were produced before the Duty Magistrate of Imphal East with a prayer to remand them into police custody for 5(five) days. However, they have been remanded into police custody until March 13, 2023.

The state government has taken a strong stance against corruption and has vowed to punish anyone found guilty of wrongdoing. This action against government employees shows that the government is serious about cleaning up the system and restoring people's trust in the government.