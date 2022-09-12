A senior officer said that the Manipur Police had arrested five government officials for allegedly manipulating land records and issuing forged documents.

Additional DGP (law and order) Clay Khongsai said the five officials, including a sub-deputy collector (SDC), were apprehended for issuing fake pattas (land documents).

“The accused persons issued 35 fake pattas to individuals, resulting in a loss of around 19 acres of forest land in Thoubal district” on Sunday.

He said that land records of 17-Chaobok sheet number IV had been found tempered.

“The sub-deputy collector of Chandel district, the prime accused in this fraudulent activity, had served as the circle Mandal in charge of Supervisor Kanungo of Irong Chesaba when the pattas were issued, and the village map was manipulated”, the police officer said.