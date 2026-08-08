Manipur: Five insurgent cadres arrested in Bishnupur, Imphal West on charges of extortion activities

Security forces and Manipur Police arrested five cadres of proscribed insurgent groups in separate operations across Bishnupur and Imphal West districts.

In an operation in the Ngangkhalawai area under Moirang Police Station, the Central District Police (CDO), Bishnupur, arrested two cadres of the KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) faction allegedly involved in extortion.

The arrested cadres were identified as 55-year-old Akhom Premkumar Singh alias Mubi, a resident of Thanga Ngaram and currently residing at Ngangkhalawai Maning Leikai, Ward No. 3, and 46-year-old Ningthoujam Jiten Singh of Langol Ningthou Leikai in Imphal West district.

In another operation on August 8, Manipur Police arrested a cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur district. The accused, identified as 21-year-old Khwairakpam Rojit Singh alias Chingsanglakpa of Thamnapokpi Makha Leikai, Ward No. 5, was allegedly involved in recruiting cadres for the outfit.

Security forces also arrested a KYKL cadre allegedly involved in extortion from his locality under Nambol Police Station in Bishnupur district. The accused was identified as 37-year-old Naorem Priyokumar Singh alias Naoba of Naorem Mayai Leikai.

Meanwhile, security forces conducting a search operation in the Lamdeng Khunou area under Lamsang Police Station arrested an active cadre of the KCP (Apunba) faction. The accused was identified as 39-year-old Konsam Boboy Singh alias Boy of Lairensajik Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district.

In a separate operation on August 7, security forces arrested an extortionist and active cadre of the proscribed Revolutionary People's Front (RPF)/People's Liberation Army (PLA) from the Kwakeithel Mayaikoibi area.

The accused was identified as 54-year-old Khangembam Subhash Singh alias Thanil of Irengbam Makha Leikai in Bishnupur district.

The arrests were carried out as part of ongoing security operations against insurgent activities, including extortion and recruitment, in the state.