Manipur flash floods: One swept away, several areas inundated in Churachandpur

Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods in several parts of Manipur’s Churachandpur district, leaving one person missing after he was swept away by the swollen Lanva river, officials said on July 31.

The missing person has been identified as Thangjohnson, a resident of New Lamka Vengnuam South.

According to officials, Thangjohnson was swept away by the strong river current on Thursday evening while attempting to retrieve construction materials that had been washed away during embankment construction work along the Lanva river.

Search operations are underway to trace him. Videos recorded by local residents purportedly showed the man being carried away by the floodwaters.

Meanwhile, Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar visited several flood-affected localities, including Sielmat, Lower Chapel Lane, Hiangtam Lamka, Chiengkonpang and Beulalane, to assess the extent of the damage.

The deputy commissioner interacted with affected families, distributed relief materials and assured them of all possible assistance from the district administration.

Officials said a detailed assessment of the damage was underway to facilitate further relief and rehabilitation measures in the affected areas.