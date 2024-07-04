At least two people died after drowning in the Senapati River in Manipur, officials said. The state government announced that schools will remain closed until Thursday (July 4) due to the flood situation.

According to a senior official, River Imphal breached its embankment at Singjamei Oinam Thingel in Imphal West, and River Kongba at Kongba Irong and parts of Keirao in Imphal East. The overflow of these two significant rivers has broken through embankments, resulting in the evacuation of more than 2,000 residents in Manipur.

The overflowing of River Imphal has inundated localities in Singjamei and Langthabal assembly constituencies in Imphal West, while water from the Iril River submerged many habitations in Kshetrigao and Wangkhei assembly constituencies in Imphal East.

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The ongoing rescue operations have been crucial in mitigating the impact of the severe flooding that has displaced numerous residents and disrupted daily life.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Red Cross Society, Loktak Development Authority, Assam Rifles, and state police have been conducting relief and rescue operations since the past two days.

Officials said that the state government has set up a 24x7 control room to improve coordination in rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts and to address the requirements of those affected by the incessant rains, floods, and landslides.