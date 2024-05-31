Two more bodies were recovered in Manipur in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal which wreaked havoc across the state, pushing the death toll to 5.

One person died due to electrocution while trying to flush out flood water from his home on May 31. The incident occurred around 10 am at Keishamthong Thangjam Leirak, Imphal West.

The deceased person has been identified as Ingudam Nitai Singh.

As per reports, the incident took place when the deceased person was trying to empty flood water using water pump, during which he countered a fatal accident due to a short circuit resulting in electrocution. Singh, who had a pacemaker installed in his heart due to prior heart issues, succumbed to the shock.

Witnessing her husband’s collapse, Ingudam Ongbi Geetarani rushed to him. While trying to help him, she too was electrocuted in the process.

Geetarani was admitted in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of an advanced hospital and is currently battling for her life.

In another incident, Januka Mishra, 57, fell into the Imphal River near the Kanglatongbi Mandir crematorium under Imphal West District, on May 30.

Her body was discovered at Sekmai Parao Mamang Leikai.

Januka Mishra, a resident of Serou Part 3 who recently moved near Kanglatongbi Mandir, was identified as the wife of Prashad Mishra. Her body underwent a post mortem examination at the RIMS Morgue at Lamphel and was subsequently handed over to the family.