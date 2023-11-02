The members of the All Manipur Bar Association Football Club (AMBA FC) on November 2 gathered at the Cherap Court Complex, Uripok to pay their tributes and observe a two-minute silence in memory of Chingtham Anand Kumar. The respected police officer and veteran footballer met an untimely end on October 31, 2023.

Chingtham Anand Kumar, the son of Sri Ch. Kunjabihari from Kwakeitel Moirangpurel, Imphal West, was known not only for his outstanding service as the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Moreh but also for his extraordinary prowess on the football field. He was a cherished member of the All Manipur Bar Association Football Club and held the distinction of being a part of the Indian Lawyers Football Federation (ILFF) and the All India Veterans Football Federation (AIVFF).

The incident occurred at The Eastern Shine School Ground, located a mere 1.5 kilometers away from the Moreh Police Station. Chingtham Anand Kumar, renowned for his goal-scoring skills, was brutally killed by suspected Kuki militant group using sophisticated weaponry.

In a solemn statement, the President of the All Manipur Bar Association Football Club said, "We deeply mourn the loss of our esteemed colleague and fellow footballer, Sri Chingtham Anand Kumar. His commitment to the service of the law and his outstanding skills on the football field were a testament to his remarkable character. We extend our condolences to his grieving family and hope that he finds eternal peace."