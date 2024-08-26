Two football clubs from Manipur, NEROCA FC and TRAU FC, have approached the Delhi High Court, seeking to overturn their relegation from the I-League, attributing their poor performance to the ongoing ethnic conflict in their state. The clubs, which finished at the bottom of the 2023-24 season points table, argue that the conflict severely impacted their players' mental strength and performance.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) demoted NEROCA FC and TRAU FC after they ended the season in 12th and 13th place, respectively. Due to the unrest in Manipur, the teams were unable to host matches in their home state, relocating five games to Kalyani, West Bengal, and the remaining seven to Shillong. Additionally, the clubs requested to move their away fixtures against Aizawl FC to a neutral venue, but this request was denied, leading to the cancellation of the matches.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had previously requested an exemption for the clubs, highlighting the severe disruption caused by the ethnic conflict which began on May 3, 2023. Despite this, the AIFF proceeded with the relegation.

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the AIFF and will hear the case on September 6. Justice Sanjeev Narula's order noted the alarming situation in Manipur, including loss of life and communal clashes, which had a detrimental effect on the clubs' performance. The petitioners argue that the AIFF should have exercised discretion, as it has done in the past for other clubs under exceptional circumstances.