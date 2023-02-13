Two young footballers of Sagolband United, a professional football club of Manipur, met with an accident on the night of February 12 at around 10 pm at Nambol Bazar under Bishnupur District wherein one person succumbed to injuries whereas the other one was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The incident occurred while they were returning home after participating in a district level sports meet held in Churachandpur.

The footballer who had lost his life in the accident has been identified as Lunminthang Haokip, 23 years and other who is in ICU at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in critical condition is Paoboilen Kipgen, 18 years. Both of them are from Ganmon Sapermeina under Kangpok District.

According to information received by media, the accident was occurred by hitting in frame of the gate kept in middle of the road which is constructed as a part of upcoming of G20 Summit.

It may be mentioned that Lunminthang Haokip was one of the footballer who was supposed to take part in quarter final match of RS Sirohi Trophy to be held on February 14 and ongoing 13th Shaheed Manoranjan Football Tournament on February 17.