Manipur: Footballers' body condemns attempts to brand injured footballer as 'militant' after Kangpokpi attack

The Football Players Association Kangpokpi (FPAK) has strongly condemned what it described as a “malicious and fabricated campaign” attempting to portray an injured professional footballer as a 'militant' following the recent attack on Leilon Munlui village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district. The association said the allegations amount to a serious injustice against a civilian victim currently undergoing treatment for severe injuries.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 17, FPAK expressed “deepest outrage” over allegations levelled against footballer Paogoulal Chongloi, one of three civilians injured in the June 15 attack by suspected armed militants.

Rejecting the allegations as “reckless, defamatory and irresponsible,” the association said efforts to depict an injured athlete as a 'militant' represented an attempt to criminalise an innocent victim at a time when he was focused on recovery and medical care.

“Labelling a professional footballer as a 'militant' is not merely false—it is a direct assault on truth, justice and the dignity of sport,” the statement said.

Highlighting Chongloi’s sporting credentials, FPAK said he had built his football career through years of training and competitive development. According to the association, he began at Football for Change Academy before joining the youth setup of RoundGlass Punjab FC and later training at Minerva Football Academy. After returning to Manipur, he continued with Sadar Hills Football Academy and subsequently earned selection to the Under-18 squad of Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The association stated that he remains under contract with the club until 2027.

FPAK further pointed out that the three injured individuals represented different civilian backgrounds—a professional footballer, an internally displaced person, and a student—and questioned attempts to associate them with militant activities.

The association also alleged that, alongside the circulation of false narratives, there were efforts to obstruct and disrupt emergency medical treatment for the injured at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, before they were shifted to Churachandpur for further treatment.

“A footballer carrying the aspirations of countless young sports enthusiasts, an innocent student, and a displaced civilian are now battling injuries while facing a cruel campaign of misinformation,” the statement said.

Describing the developments as a troubling attempt to vilify victims rather than focus attention on those responsible for violence, FPAK urged authorities to ensure that medical treatment remains free from political interference, prejudice and obstruction.

The association further appealed to the government and security agencies to uphold justice, protect human dignity and prevent what it termed the “weaponisation of false narratives” against civilians injured in conflict-related incidents.