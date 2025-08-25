Seven Manipur footballers part of Indian squad in CAFA Nations Cup 2025

Manipur’s sporting legacy received another proud boost as seven footballers from the state have been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup 2025.

The players — Chinglensana Singh, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Roshan Singh, Udanta Singh, Boris Singh, Jeakson Singh, and Mahesh Singh — will represent India in the prestigious Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) tournament.

The achievement has brought immense joy to Manipur, with former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh lauding the selections as a proud moment for the state.

"What a proud moment for Manipur!...Each one of you carries the love, prayers, and hopes of every family back home in Manipur. You remind us once again why Manipur is called the powerhouse of Indian football. Go out there, play your hearts out, and let the world see the spirit of Manipur," the ex-chief minister wrote on his official X handle.

Indian football team's new head coach Khalid Jamil, on August 25, named a 23-member squad for the CAFA Nations Cup starting August 29, which will mark his first assignment since taking charge of the national side.

The Blue Tigers will travel to Tajikistan to compete in the tournament, where they have been drawn in Group B alongside hosts Tajikistan, defending champions Iran, and Afghanistan.

India face hosts Tajikistan on August 29 followed by matches against Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4.