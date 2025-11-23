Manipur forces clear 17 acres of poppy fields in coordinated crackdown

A joint security operation in Manipur has resulted in the destruction of roughly 17 acres of illicit poppy cultivation across two districts, marking one of the region’s larger anti-narcotics drives in recent months. The actions were carried out ahead of the upcoming winter season, a period when poppy growers typically expand their activities. November 21.

Security personnel, working alongside the district administration and the Forest Division in Machi, cleared about 10 acres of poppy fields in the Machi hill range under the Machi Police Station in the Tengnoupal district on November 21.

A day earlier, another team dismantled roughly 7 acres of poppy plantations in the Thengjang and Lasan areas under Tamei Police Station in Tamenglong district.

Four makeshift huts, four bags of urea and 107 packets of salt stored at the cultivation site were also destroyed during the operation.

Officials said the coordinated actions were part of an ongoing campaign to curb illicit cultivation and restrict the supply chain feeding the local narcotics network.