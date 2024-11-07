Manipur Police conducted a series of raids across Churachandpur district on November 5 and 6, targeting specific locations in Victoria’s Mart, Hmar Veng, and Rengkai areas.

The operation led to the seizure of both local and foreign alcoholic beverages, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 1,56,600.

The seized items included 252 cans of beer, 42 bottles of whiskey, and 18 bottles of wine, along with 84 liters of locally produced DIC liquor and 23 liters of Gold Myanmar Liquor. Following protocol, the authorities disposed of the seized alcohol to prevent further distribution.

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