Manipur forest department bans camping, trekking in Langol Reserve after illegal activities surge

The Manipur Forest Department has imposed a complete ban on camping, trekking, and expeditions in the Langol Reserve Forest, particularly in the Punshilok area, following reports of increasing illegal trespassing activities.

The order, issued on July 29 by Divisional Forest Officer Vikram Suresh Nadhe from the Central Forest Division in Imphal, cites growing concerns about ecological damage and wildlife protection violations.

"Incidences of illegal trespass in form of camping, trespassing expedition in Reserve Forest is increasing in the Langol Reserve Forest in general and Punshilok area in particular," the official order states.

The department expressed alarm that unauthorised activities are "disturbing the ecological balance, endangering wildlife, and violating the provisions of the Indian Forest Act, 1927 and relevant Rules."

Under the new restrictions, all forms of recreational activities, including camping, expeditions, and trekking, are "strictly prohibited until further order" throughout the Langol Reserve Forest. The ban takes immediate effect from the date of the order.

The forest department has instructed range officers and staff to increase patrols and maintain strict vigilance against illegal trespassing. They are authorised to take appropriate action under the Indian Forest Act, 1927 and Manipur Forest Rules, 2021.

Violators face serious consequences, with the order warning that offences are "punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months or with fine or both under the Indian Forest Act, 1927."

The department emphasised that all individuals and organisations must obtain proper permission from competent authorities before engaging in any activities within reserved forest areas.