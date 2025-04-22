Manipur's Central Forest Division organised a special cleanliness drive on April 22, at Cheirao Ching in the Langol Reserved Forest area, as part of Earth Day 2025 celebrations, themed “OUR POWER, OUR PLANET”.

The initiative, spearheaded by Vikram Nadhe, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer, saw enthusiastic participation from local clubs, students, and teachers.

Approximately 47 bags, amounting to around 9 cubic metres of plastic waste, were collected during the drive. The event emphasized environmental responsibility, collective action, and the importance of forest conservation. Participants engaged in litter collection, awareness campaigns, and removal of non-biodegradable waste to promote sustainable living.

DFO Vikram Nadhe highlighted the significance of community-driven efforts in protecting forest ecosystems, stating, “Our forests are the lungs of our planet. Through such initiatives, we instill a sense of responsibility and care for nature, especially among the youth.”

The department reiterated the ban on single-use plastics as mandated by the National Green Tribunal and acknowledged the formation of a district-level task force to curb plastic use. A public appeal was made to adopt eco-friendly alternatives in daily life.

The Forest Department expressed gratitude to all volunteers and pledged to continue similar outreach efforts to promote sustainability in collaboration with communities and educational institutions.