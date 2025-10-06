Manipur forest department organises ‘Cyclothon for Coexistence’ to mark 71st Wildlife Week celebration

In a spirited celebration of the 71st Wildlife Week, the Central Forest Division, Forest Department, Government of Manipur, organised a vibrant Cyclothon/Cycle Rally on Monday under the inspiring theme “Human–Animal Coexistence.”

The event symbolised the harmony between humans and nature while promoting the importance of wildlife protection, sustainable lifestyles, and eco-friendly mobility.

Flagged off by Anurag Bajpai, IFS, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force and Additional Chief Secretary (TCI/Transport), the rally commenced from the Forest Office Complex, Mantripukhri, and concluded at the Manipur Zoological Garden, Iroisemba.

Cyclists rode through major Imphal landmarks including Mantripukhri Road, BOC, Hatta Minuthong, Palace Gate, Governor House, Kangla Gate, and B.T. Flyover, spreading messages of environmental consciousness and wildlife preservation along the way.

The event created a lively spectacle as enthusiastic onlookers cheered the cyclists, turning the rally into a moving campaign for green transport and conservation awareness.

Over 150 cyclists from diverse organisations and cycling clubs took part in the rally, including the Manipur Adventure and Mountain Biking Association (MAAMBA), Manipur Royal Humber Cycling Club, and Cycle Squad.

Participants, dressed in thematic T-shirts and carrying placards with conservation slogans, highlighted how small lifestyle changes—like cycling instead of driving—can reduce carbon emissions and protect natural habitats.

Dignitaries and Officials Present

The event was attended by several senior officials from the Forest Department:

Shri L. Joykumar Singh, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forests (T-1/Wildlife/APM)

R.K. Amarjit, IFS, Conservator of Forests, Central Circle & Special Secretary, Environment & Climate Change

Vikram Suresh Nadhe, IFS, DFO, Central Forest Division

Amandeep, IFS, DFO, Kangpokpi Forest Division

Amit Kaler, IFS, DCF, Park & Sanctuary Division

Biramangol Singh, Director, Manipur Zoological Garden

Thokchom Autumn Meitei, DFO, Wildlife Division

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Anurag Bajpai praised the initiative, stating that wildlife conservation is a collective responsibility that must involve citizens at every level. He lauded the Forest Department’s effort in raising public awareness through participatory events like the Cyclothon.

The initiative aligns with the Government’s mission to reduce vehicular pollution, encourage green transport, and foster public participation in wildlife conservation. It also reflects Manipur’s commitment to nurturing an environmentally responsible society.

At the concluding ceremony held at the Manipur Zoological Garden, participants were felicitated for their enthusiasm and dedication. Shri R.K. Amarjit, IFS, extended a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, acknowledging the collective effort of officers, staff, and volunteers in making the event a grand success.

The Cyclothon concluded with renewed pledges to protect wildlife habitats, reduce carbon footprints, and strengthen human–animal coexistence. Aptly themed “Pedal for the Planet, Protect the Wildlife,” the event stood as a symbol of unity, awareness, and environmental action across the state.