Manipur's Tamenglong forest division has rolled out a series of people-centric, income-generating initiatives aimed at environmental sustainability and community empowerment.

The initiatives were introduced under the guidance of Anurag Bajpai, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), as well as Additional Chief Secretary of Commerce and Industries, TA & Hills, Manipur government.

As part of these efforts, a consultative workshop cum awareness programme on eco-tourism was recently organised at Keikao (Namkaolong) village. The focus was to promote eco-tourism around the Arai Bat Cave and its adjacent natural swimming pool - two sites with significant potential for nature-based tourism.

The programme was presided over by Kadirei Kamei, Chairman of Keikao (Namkaolong); Kh. Hitler Singh, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Tamenglong, along with range forest officers Joel Gangmei (Tamenglong) and A. Promeshwor Singh (Tousem). Around 40 village authority members actively participated in the discussions.

The forest department has committed to supporting the community in developing essential eco-tourism infrastructure at the site.

In addition, the team visited Khoupanglang Cave, located near the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Tamenglong HQ, accompanied by guide RK Lungsangai. The cave has been identified as another promising eco-tourism destination with scope for sustainable development.

Expanding its focus to climate action, the forest department also conducted a workshop on 'Carbon Financing Projects' at Azuram village, which possesses a 5.81 sq km community reserve.

The workshop, chaired by Meitholin Riamei, Chairman of Azuram village, introduced the concept of carbon finance as a tool for both environmental preservation and rural economic benefit. The forest in this area plays a key role in sequestering carbon dioxide and mitigating climate change.

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), in collaboration with the Forest Department, will implement carbon finance initiatives in Manipur, further reinforcing the state’s commitment to climate resilience and sustainable development.

These steps mark a progressive shift in Manipur’s forest management strategies, aligning conservation efforts with economic opportunities for local communities.