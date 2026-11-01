The Central Forest Division of the Manipur Forest Department and Manipur-based non-profit organisation The Indian Orient 2025 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on October 30 to implement the five-year pilot phase of the ReTreeFy Project Manipur.

The initiative aims to revive diminishing freshwater sources, restore degraded forest catchments and strengthen long-term ecological and water security in the Imphal Valley. The MoU was signed in the presence of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Head of Forest Force (HoFF), and Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai.

Under the partnership, the Forest Department will provide technical and institutional guidance, while The Indian Orient 2025 will lead implementation, scientific investigations and interventions, along with community and resource mobilisation.

Bajpai emphasised that the initiative should be community-led, with local residents involved from the planning stage. Ajay Chanam of The Indian Orient 2025 highlighted the deterioration of springs and freshwater systems due to forest and catchment degradation, changes in groundwater recharge, increased runoff, flooding and seasonal water scarcity.

The five-year pilot will focus on identifying, protecting and restoring critical springsheds that feed the Imphal Valley. Activities will include inventory and GIS mapping of springs and catchments, hydrogeological assessments of recharge zones and spring discharge, soil and water conservation measures, riparian afforestation and plantations of native species.

The project will also undertake periodic scientific monitoring of water and ecological outcomes and strengthen community-based water governance through local Water Resource and Conservation Committees. Village nurseries and local residents will be involved in sapling production, plantation, protection and maintenance, with the aim of supporting green livelihoods.

The initiative is intended to develop a scientifically informed and community-owned model that can be replicated elsewhere, integrating forest conservation, freshwater security, community participation and livelihood generation.

The project forms part of ReTreeFy Manipur’s broader 70-year vision, spanning 2025–2095, conceived by The Indian Orient 2025 to promote ecological regeneration through indigenous, fruit-bearing and flowering trees, conserve rivers, generate sustainable community income and support nature-based tourism.