Manipur: Forest officials demolish 18 illegal structures in Heingang Reserve Forest

Forest authorities in Imphal East have demolished 18 unauthorised structures built inside the Heingang Reserve Forest, marking a significant enforcement action against illegal encroachment that threatens one of the region's most biodiverse ecosystems.

The operation, conducted on Tuesday by the Central Forest Division, targeted structures constructed in violation of forest protection laws within the reserve forest boundaries. Range Forest Officers M Jobid Meitei of Sadar East and S Robatson Singh of Nongmaiching led the demolition drive with support from Imphal East Police.

"Reserve Forests are not only the lungs of our state but are also a repository of our rich natural heritage," said District Forest Officer Vikram Nadhe, IFS, following the operation. He described Heingang Reserve Forest as "a treasure trove of biological diversity" requiring collective protection.

The Heingang Reserve Forest, situated on Imphal's eastern outskirts, serves critical environmental functions including climate regulation, soil erosion prevention, and habitat preservation for diverse plant and animal species. Officials emphasise its role in maintaining regional ecological balance.

Police coordination ensured the demolition proceeded without incident or resistance. Senior Superintendent of Police for Imphal East provided security support throughout the enforcement action.

Nadhe issued a public appeal urging citizens to respect forest boundaries and refrain from illegal occupation. "Preserving these forests ensures the ecological balance essential for our sustainable future," he stated, calling forest protection both a legal requirement and a moral obligation.

The demolition represents part of a broader departmental strategy to reclaim illegally occupied forest lands across the region. Officials announced plans for continued enforcement drives in other areas, implementing zero-tolerance policies toward encroachment.

Forest authorities will intensify surveillance and regular patrols in sensitive zones while launching community awareness programs to promote local conservation efforts. The department emphasised that follow-up monitoring will prevent re-encroachment attempts.

This enforcement action upholds provisions of the Indian Forest Act and related legal frameworks governing forest protection. Officials warned that future illegal occupation attempts will face strict legal consequences.