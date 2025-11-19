Manipur forest officials seize five vehicles carrying illegal stone consignment

A joint team of the Jiribam Forest Division and Jiribam Police intercepted five vehicles transporting stone chips and boulders without mandatory permits, signalling what officials describe as a significant breach of forest regulations.

The vehicles — bearing registration numbers AS11BC9522, AS09BC0521, MN06T3235, MZ06A2015 and MP09DU4286 — were stopped during routine evening patrols at Leingnangpokpi on November 18 at around 7 p.m. Officers reported that the trucks were carrying a total of 66 cubic metres of stone materials without any valid transit documents.

Authorities confirmed that the transport violated provisions of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, as amended, along with the Indian Forest (Manipur Amendment) 2018, the Manipur Forest Rules 2021 and a High Court of Manipur order issued on July 9, 2019.

A Preliminary Offence Report has been filed, and all five drivers were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Jiribam on November 19. Forest officials said the seized vehicles and materials will be processed by the Authorised Officer in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Divisional Forest Officer Elangbam Nirmala Chanu stated that the operation highlights the department’s ongoing efforts to curb the illegal extraction and transportation of forest-related resources.