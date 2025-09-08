Manipur: Former BJP MLAs, entrepreneur join Congress in significant shift

Two former BJP legislators and a prominent entrepreneur joined the Indian National Congress on September 8 in New Delhi, marking a significant political shift as the party works to rebuild its base in Manipur.

The induction ceremony took place at Indira Bhawan, with AICC in-charge for Manipur Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka welcoming the new members alongside Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President K Meghachandra Singh.

The most notable addition is Y Surchandra Singh, a retired IAS officer who represented Kakching constituency for three consecutive terms from 2007 to 2017 before switching to BJP for the 2022 elections. His return to Congress brings decades of administrative experience and established voter connections in the constituency.

L Radhakishore Singh, former MLA from Oinam constituency, also made the switch after representing the seat in 2002 and 2017 before contesting on a BJP ticket in 2022. His political career spans over two decades across different party affiliations.

The third inductee, Uttamkumar Ningthoujam from Thanga constituency, brings a business background as founder and managing director of ELVEEGO Circuits Pvt. Ltd. His international experience spans electronics industries across India, Singapore, Japan, the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific regions.

The formal induction received approval from the All India Congress Committee, signaling the party's strategic focus on strengthening its organisational structure in the northeastern state. The ceremony was conducted at 5:30 pm on Monday.