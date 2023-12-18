In a press conference held at her residence on December 18 , former police officer Thounaojam Brinda addressed the recent controversy surrounding viral audio files that have triggered widespread public concern leading to calls for a public apology.

Brinda began by clarifying that an incomplete audio recording of her speech from a personal meeting had gone viral, sparking outrage. She revealed that she had already issued apologies twice in connection with this audio, as allegedly instructed by individuals named Arambai Tengol and Meitei Leepun. The former officer explained that some women leaders had visited her home the following day seeking an apology, but she was not present at the time.

Brinda disclosed that yet another audio file had surfaced on the intervening night of December 13 and December 14. This audio involved a personal conversation with her uncle on October 3. Brinda reiterated her willingness to retract her statements, stating, "Like before, I would like to withdraw my words expressed in the recent viral audio."

Brinda also shared her dismay over the destruction of valuable artifacts at her residence during a recent act of vandalism. She expressed deep sadness over the loss of a chair that once belonged to the historical figure King Tikendrajit. As a descendant of Tikendrajit, Brinda stated the significance of preserving such artifacts with great honor.

Brinda expressed her disappointment and calling for restraint and understanding, urging the public to consider the broader historical and cultural context surrounding the artifacts in question.