Complying with Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s appeal to destroy poppy plantations as an act against drugs in the state local settling in surrounding areas of Phailengmol Hill Range of Kangpokpi District has destroyed poppy plantations which is about 60 Km from Imphal Manipur on December 28.

One of the villagers who were associated with the destruction activity, Jampu Khongsai said that civil voluntary organisations and chiefs of the village had instructed several times not to plant poppy. But some people still continue in hidden manner.

But unfortunately the state police had warned to arrest village chiefs in connection to poppy cultivation despite the fact that they are against it, he added and stated that with an objective to save village chiefs, the villagers took the decision to destroy this cultivated poppy in the hill range.

To achieve the goal of war on drugs is also factor to undergo destruction of poppy planted in the hill range, he added.

He also said that majority of the people who were engaged in poppy cultivation are economically backward. Though state government announced to provide alternative livelihood to those poppy cultivator but in reality they didn't provide anything.

The state government should accomplish their assurance so that poppy cultivation can be uprooted successfully, he added.

He also appreciated Maphou Police Station for their advice and suggestions to carry out this mass destruction of poppy plant.

As a part of War on Drugs, a team of Chandel District Police, 8th Manipur Rifles and Narcotics and Affairs of Border destroyed around 10 acres of poppy planted Hensi Area of Chandel district. The team said that destruction of poppy plantation will continue till December 30.

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