Manipur forms monitoring committee to oversee Rajbari restoration in Shillong

A consultative meeting was held today at the Mini Conference Hall of the City Convention Centre, Imphal, to discuss the recent dismantling of the historic Manipur Rajbari in Shillong and deliberate on the roadmap for its reconstruction and preservation.

The meeting, chaired by Ngangom Uttam Singh, Director of MAHUD and IPR, brought together a wide range of experts, cultural custodians, and stakeholders to share insights on protecting the architectural and historical essence of the Manipur Rajbari a structure that stands as a symbol of Manipur’s royal heritage in Meghalaya’s capital.

Following the dismantling of the Rajbari between September 29 and October 8, 2025, the Government of Manipur constituted a Monitoring and Supervision Committee on October 13, 2025, to oversee the reconstruction and restoration of the historic Manipur Bhavan at Rajbari (Red Land) Building, Shillong. The committee has been tasked with supervising all restoration work, coordinating with stakeholders, ensuring adherence to heritage norms, and maintaining the quality and authenticity of the project.

During the meeting, the Committee presented a detailed account of the dismantling process, highlighting how the recovered materials are being carefully preserved for reuse. Participants were invited to provide constructive suggestions and recommendations on the way forward.

Among the experts who shared valuable inputs were W. Nabakumar, Retired Professor; Nepram Gitkumar Singh, President, Manipur Architects Forum; Mutua Bahadur, Director, Mutua Museum; Y. Rupachandra, Secretary General, Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM); Homen Thangjam, Convenor, INTACH; Asem Bhakta Singh, President, All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU); Thoidingjam Tombi Singh, Eminent Artist; S. Tampha Singh from the Institute of Engineers (India), Manipur Centre; and Professor N. Joykumar Singh, Member, Kangla Board.

After detailed deliberations, the experts proposed three key recommendations to the Monitoring and Supervision Committee:

To restore the Manipur Rajbari through anastylosis, adhering to the conservation standards of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and UNESCO guidelines.

To engage reputed conservation and preservation experts for preparing a comprehensive development plan and guiding the execution process.

To involve local professionals to collaborate with conservation experts to ensure the preservation of historical, architectural, and cultural integrity.