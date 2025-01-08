In a significant crackdown against illegal drug cultivation, a joint team of Churachandpur Police, Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), District Forest Officer (DFO), and 37 Assam Rifles (AR) successfully destroyed approximately 4 acres of poppy cultivation in the Haopi Mollen hill range of Churachandpur district.

The operation led to the destruction of a substantial poppy field believed to be part of the region's growing illicit drug trade.

While no arrests were made during the operation, the authorities seized 10 poppy pods, which are estimated to yield around 12 kilograms if harvested.

The cultivation of poppy, often linked to the production of opium, has been a significant concern for local authorities, especially due to its connection to the growing drug menace in the region.

The operation is part of the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat illegal drug trafficking and reduce the production of narcotic substances.

The seized poppy pods were handed over to Sangaikot Police Station, where formalities were completed.

Authorities have stressed the importance of such operations in the ongoing "War on Drugs" in the region, aiming to disrupt illegal drug networks and safeguard the future of local communities.

While the authorities did not provide details on whether any suspects were apprehended during the operation, they continue to monitor the area closely, vowing to intensify efforts to curb the illegal cultivation of poppy and other illicit substances in the district.