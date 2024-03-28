Manipur police arrested four persons on March 27 following seizure of huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives in Bishnupur district.

The four arrested persons have been identified as Salam Rameshwor Singh, Tongbram Gyanjit Singh, Pukhrem Ingocha Singh, and Thokchom Temba.

Alongside the arrests, authorities seized a significant cache of items, including three SLR Rifles along with four empty magazines.

Additionally, they confiscated twenty live rounds, seven mobile phones, one Baofeng Walkie Talkie Set, and two cars, along with bags and various other items.

The authorities have initiated a formal case to delve deeper into the matter, marking the commencement of further investigation by the Manipur Police into the circumstances surrounding the arrests and the seized items.

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