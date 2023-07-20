The Manipur Police on July 20 said that a total of four people have been arrested in the case of parading two women naked and sexually assaulting them on May 4 in Kangkopi district

“Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case: 03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now”, the Manipur Police tweet read.

Four main accused arrested in the Viral Video Case :



03 (three) more main accused of the heinous crime of abduction and gangrape under Nongpok Sekmai PS, Thoubal District have been arrested today. So total 04 (four) persons have been arrested till now.



1/2 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 20, 2023

Earlier, Manipur Chief Minister said that a total of two people including the main culprit have been arrested in a case pertaining to parading two naked women on May 4 in Kangkopi district, said Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on July 20.

''Today after seeing the viral video all the legislatures of the ruling BJP and the groups too ka decision to condemn the highest crime. It was a crime against humanity. Two persons have been arrested as per reports which I have received,'' Singh said during a press conference.

It is worth mentioning that the video from the incident which took place on May 4 has sparked massive outrage across the country.

Earlier in the day, Huirem Herodas Meitei (32), has been apprehended by the police after the distressing video went viral on social media.

The Manipur Police registered a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder, taking the incident with utmost seriousness. Union Minister Smriti Irani expressed her deep concern over the "downright inhuman" act and assured that no effort would be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took suo motu cognizance of the video and ordered an immediate probe into the matter.

The video, which sparked outrage across the nation, has also drawn sharp condemnation from the Opposition, demanding the dispatch of an all-party delegation to Manipur without delay.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, in response, condemned the appalling incident, revealing that the victims belonged to the Kuki-Zo tribe, while the perpetrators were Meiteis.

The FIR filed at Saikul Police station by Thangboi Vaiphei, the 65-year-old chief of B. Phainom village, claims that a third woman was gang-raped by the mob during the same incident. The case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.